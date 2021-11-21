Ontario reports 741 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths
Health officials in Ontario reported another 741 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as well as three more deaths related to the disease.Full Article
Ontario reported more than 700 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths on Saturday.
Ontario is reporting the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly two months with more than 700 infections.