Oklahoma 'surprised, disappointed' over Lincoln Riley's move to USC, but excited for future
Published
Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione said they were blindsided by Lincoln Riley's decision to leave for USC.
#joecastiglione #lincolnriley
Published
Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione said they were blindsided by Lincoln Riley's decision to leave for USC.
#joecastiglione #lincolnriley
Lincoln Riley will become USC's next head coach after leaving Oklahoma. He led the Sooners to four straight Big 12 titles in his..
The USC Trojans have hired Lincoln Riley, former coach for the Oklahoma Sooners, and Colin Cowherd is thrilled. Not only does he..