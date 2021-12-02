In the biggest challenge to abortion rights in decades, the Supreme Court's conservative majority on Wednesday signalled they would allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn the nationwide right...Full Article
US Supreme Court Justices signal they'll OK early abortion ban, may toss Roe
