LeBron James: Fully vaccinated Lakers star benched over NBA’s Covid protocol
Published
The Lakers star could miss as many as 10 days and multiple games under NBA Covid protocols
#lebronjames #thelakers
Published
The Lakers star could miss as many as 10 days and multiple games under NBA Covid protocols
#lebronjames #thelakers
The Lakers star was placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Tuesday
LeBron James, who has missed half the Lakers' games so far this season, is out again after landing in the NBA's COVID-19 health and..