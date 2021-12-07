A suspect linked to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been arrested in France, Reuters has reported, citing a French police source.Full Article
Suspect linked to killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi arrested in France
