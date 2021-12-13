Austria ended lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people across most of the country on Sunday, three weeks after reimposing strict rules to combat a rising wave of coronavirus infections.The rules, which vary by region within the...Full Article
Covid 19: Austria ends lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Austria ends lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people
Japan Today
Austria ended lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people across most of the country on Sunday, three weeks after reimposing strict..
Advertisement
More coverage
Police get complaints over U.K. leader's festive parties
LONDON (AP) — Britain's opposition Labour Party has raised complaints to police about Christmas parties held by Prime Minister..
SeattlePI.com