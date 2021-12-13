Champions League draw redone after controversy: Real Madrid draw PSG, Inter face Liverpool in UEFA redo
Published
PSG draw Real Madrid to highlight the redone last 16 draw after UEFA's error invalidated first draw
#championsleague #realmadrid #psg
Published
PSG draw Real Madrid to highlight the redone last 16 draw after UEFA's error invalidated first draw
#championsleague #realmadrid #psg
The redone draw was made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday. A surprise turn of events saw the initial last-16..