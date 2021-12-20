COVID-19 omicron variant confirmed in 1st Indiana patient
Published
Tests have confirmed Indiana's first known case of the COVID-19 omicron variant, state health officials announced Sunday.
#statehealthofficials #patienttests
Published
Tests have confirmed Indiana's first known case of the COVID-19 omicron variant, state health officials announced Sunday.
#statehealthofficials #patienttests
Watch VideoNearly 1.2 million nursing home residents are eligible for a COVID booster, but only about half of them have gotten..
With the cases related to the new variant of the SARS-COV2 virus, Omicron, rapidly increasing in India, a matter of grave..