Watch VideoNever underestimate your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, even with a mutating virus afoot. Despite rising concerns over the Omicron variant, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" not only shattered pandemic-era box office records; it became the third-best opening of all time behind "Avengers: Endgame" ($357.1 million) and...Full Article
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Nets 3rd-Best Opening Of All Time
