NFL 2021 playoff picture, standings: Bengals jump back into first in AFC North, Ravens fall out of playoffs

NFL 2021 playoff picture, standings: Bengals jump back into first in AFC North, Ravens fall out of playoffs

Upworthy

Published

A look at the NFL standings with the Week 15 slate of games winding down

#playoffs #playoffpicture #afcnorth #bengals #ravens

Full Article