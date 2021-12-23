Two new British studies provide some early hints that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus may be milder than the Delta version.Scientists stress that even if the findings of these early studies hold up, any reductions in severity...Full Article
Covid-19 Omicron: Studies say Omicron less likely to put you in hospital
