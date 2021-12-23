China ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighbourhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter...Full Article
Covid 19: China orders lockdown of up to 13 million people in Xi'an
