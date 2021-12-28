Two children killed, four severely injured in Florida hit-and-run
Published
Two children were killed and four others were hospitalized with severe injuries Monday after a deadly hit-and-run in South Florida.
#southflorida #hitandrun
Published
Two children were killed and four others were hospitalized with severe injuries Monday after a deadly hit-and-run in South Florida.
#southflorida #hitandrun
2 children killed, 4 more hospitalized after hit-and-run driver runs them down in South Florida WILTON MANORS, Fla. — Two..
Two children were killed and four others were hospitalized Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run crash in Broward County, according..