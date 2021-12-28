The judge presiding over the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell cited an "astronomical spike" in the number of coronavirus cases in New York City as she explained Tuesday why she was urging jurors to work longer hours.Judge...Full Article
Citing Covid-19, judge prods Ghislaine Maxwell jury to work longer hours
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Last Ditch Bid: Ghislaine Maxwell's Legal Team Begs Judge To Toss Case Based On ‘Philanthropic’ Work Hours Before Jury Resumes Deliberations
OK! Magazine
The jury deliberations in the case continue on Monday, December 27, after a 4-day hiatus.