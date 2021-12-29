Ghislaine Maxwell Jury Must Work New Year's If No Verdict

Watch VideoJurors deliberating the fate of Ghislaine Maxwell at her sex trafficking trial were told Wednesday they would have to work through the New Year's holiday after they inquired about that possibility — the latest sign that a verdict was not near in the monthlong trial.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan...
