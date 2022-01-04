The medical world is on alert yet again after a new mutant Covid-19 variant emerged in France recently.The new strain, dubbed "variant IHU" or B. 1.640.2, was first detected in the nation last month, but is now making international...Full Article
Covid 19: French scientists discover new mutant variant
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New French strain of Covid-19 with 46 mutations leaves scientists worried
Leicester Mercury
It is thought the new variant may have originally come from Cameroon