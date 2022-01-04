Betty White's Hometown to Honor Her with 'Betty White Day' On Birthday
Published
"Betty White Day" will be now be celebrated in Oak Park, Illinois to honor the late actress on her birthday.
#hometowntohonorher #bettywhiteday #oakpark #bettywhite
Published
"Betty White Day" will be now be celebrated in Oak Park, Illinois to honor the late actress on her birthday.
#hometowntohonorher #bettywhiteday #oakpark #bettywhite
December 31, 2021 is a dark day for the entertainment world. Beloved actor, comedian, and all-around national treasure Betty White..