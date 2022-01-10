Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse to pay $2,000 in deal
Dominick Black, 20, of Racine, was charged with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18.
Dominick Black, the man charged with buying Kyle Rittenhouse an assault-style rifle when he was only 17 has agreed to plead no..