Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse to pay $2,000 in deal

Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse to pay $2,000 in deal

Upworthy

Published

Dominick Black, 20, of Racine, was charged with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18.

#dominickblack #racine #kylerittenhouse

Full Article