Trump slams politicians who won't say they got booster shots
Published
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is slamming politicians who refuse to say whether they have received COVID-19 booster shots as 'gutless.'Full Article
Published
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is slamming politicians who refuse to say whether they have received COVID-19 booster shots as 'gutless.'Full Article
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is slamming politicians who refuse to say whether they have received COVID-19..