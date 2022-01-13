Chinese woman stuck in blind date's house by sudden Covid lockdown
Published
It was supposed to be a quick get-to-know-you -- but a snap Covid lockdown forced a Chinese woman to stay with her blind date at his house for days on end.
#lockdown
Published
It was supposed to be a quick get-to-know-you -- but a snap Covid lockdown forced a Chinese woman to stay with her blind date at his house for days on end.
#lockdown
Beijing (AFP) Jan 12, 2022
Imagine being on a first date you couldn't end? That's what happened to a woman in China..
A swift lockdown in China’s Zhengzhou means a woman is stuck at her date’s house.