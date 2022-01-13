Biden Admin To Double Free COVID-19 Tests, Distribute N95 Masks

Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government will double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans, along with the most protective N95 masks, as he highlighted his efforts to "surge" resources to help the country weather the spike in coronavirus cases.
