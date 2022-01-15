6 people shot outside Oregon concert
Published
Six people were shot during a concert at an event hall in Oregon on Friday night, and the suspected shooter was not yet in custody, police said. Officers…Full Article
Published
Six people were shot during a concert at an event hall in Oregon on Friday night, and the suspected shooter was not yet in custody, police said. Officers…Full Article
Six people were hospitalized with one in critical condition after multiple shots were fired Friday night outside a concert in..
Six people were transported to hospitals after a shooting at a concert hall in Eugene, Oregon, police said.
#concerthall