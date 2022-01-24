NSW has recorded 18,512 new infections of Covid-19 and 29 deaths on Tuesday as the state prepares to welcome thousands of children back into classrooms.Case numbers were up slightly from the day before. There are now 2943 people...Full Article
Covid 19 Omicron: NSW records 18k cases, Victoria another 29 deaths
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Mask wearing, hospitality restrictions extended as NSW records 29 deaths, 18,512 cases
Brisbane Times
NSW has extended its pandemic restrictions for another month, as high case numbers and COVID-19 hospitalisations continue in the..