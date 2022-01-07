New South Wales has announced a record 45,098 new cases and nine Covid deaths in the past 24 hours.There are now 1795 infected people in the state's hospitals, with 145 in intensive care as of Saturday morning.More than 93 per...Full Article
Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: NSW records 45,098 new cases, 9 Covid deaths
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: NSW records 92,264 cases and 21 deaths
New Zealand Herald
New South Wales has reported 92,264 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday after rapid antigen test results from the last 12 days were..
Advertisement
More coverage
Omicron May Be Headed For A Rapid Drop In U.S. And Britain
Newsy
Watch VideoScientists are seeing signals that COVID-19's alarming Omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the..