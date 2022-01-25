How Scott Morrison Lost Control of His WeChat Account
Published
A Chinese electronics company said it had bought the WeChat account legitimately, but some Australian officials said it was hijacked, and urged a boycott.
#electronicscompany #wechat
Published
A Chinese electronics company said it had bought the WeChat account legitimately, but some Australian officials said it was hijacked, and urged a boycott.
#electronicscompany #wechat
A senator from Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Liberal Party has alleged censorhip by the Chinese government. Australia is set to..