Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. apologised for suggesting things are worse for people today than they were for Anne Frank, the teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp after hiding with her family in a secret annex...Full Article
RFK Jr. apologises after condemnation for Anne Frank comment
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
RFK Jr. apologizes after condemnation for Anne Frank comment
Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., apologized Tuesday for suggesting things are worse for people today than they were for..
CTV News
RFK Jr. apologizes after condemnation for Anne Frank comment
Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., apologized Tuesday for suggesting things are worse for people today than they were..
SeattlePI.com