Nancy Pelosi says she's running for reelection
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday that she plans to run for reelection, aiming to extend her more than 30-year run in Congress.
#reelection #nancypelosi
Watch VideoHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi celebrated President Joe Biden's first year in office saying, "we have made great progress in..