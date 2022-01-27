Russia's ex-President Dmitry Medvedev excludes missiles in Cuba or Venezuela

Dmitry Medvedev, who earlier served as Russia's Prime Minister and President, believes that discussing an opportunity to deploy Russian missiles and Cuba and Venezuela rises tensions even further. Medvedev stressed that Cuba and Venezuela wanted to restore relations with the United States, and the deployment of Russian bases there did not come along with the "geopolitical positioning" of the Latin American countries. The deployment of Russian military infrastructure in Cuba and Venezuela, as it was during the Soviet period, is out of the question, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Russian media outlets.