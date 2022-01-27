A teenager charged with killing four students at Michigan high school will pursue an insanity defence, his lawyers said, as he, his parents and school officials faced a new lawsuit over the attack at Oxford High School that killed...Full Article
Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley to pursue insanity defence
