Willow the White House cat joins Bidens’ pet family
Published
Two-year-old, gray and white farm cat made an impression on Jill Biden during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania in 2020
#bidens #campaignstop #jillbiden
Published
Two-year-old, gray and white farm cat made an impression on Jill Biden during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania in 2020
#bidens #campaignstop #jillbiden
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have finally added the long-promised cat to their pet family.Her name is Willow, and..
Willow, who had a chance encounter with Jill Biden during a Pennsylvania campaign stop, joins the family's new German shepherd..