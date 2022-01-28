President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have finally added the long-promised cat to their pet family.Her name is Willow, and she's a 2-year-old, green-eyed, grey and white farm cat from Pennsylvania."Willow is settling into...Full Article
President Joe Biden welcomes cat named Willow to the White House
