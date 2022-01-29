Bette Midler says WV Gov. 'dog's ass' would make a better governor
Published
During his State of the State address on Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice hoisted up his dog and told Midler and critics to kiss her "heinie."
#bettemidler #jimjustice
Published
During his State of the State address on Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice hoisted up his dog and told Midler and critics to kiss her "heinie."
#bettemidler #jimjustice
The Republican governor had previously told Midler to kiss his dog's "hiney" after she insulted West Virginians.