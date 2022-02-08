Macron: Putin Said During Meeting Russia Won't Escalate Ukraine Crisis

Watch VideoFrench President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him he would not further escalate the Ukraine crisis in their marathon talks in the Kremlin a day earlier.
Macron's remarks on a visit to Kyiv came after the Kremlin denied reports that he and Putin struck a deal on...
