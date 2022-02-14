Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Watch VideoCamilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for COVID-19 four days after her husband, Prince Charles, was confirmed to be infected, the couple's office said Monday.
Clarence House said Camilla was self-isolating. Charles has been isolating since he tested positive on Thursday, but Camilla had continued with...
Watch VideoCamilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for COVID-19 four days after her husband, Prince Charles, was confirmed to be infected, the couple's office said Monday.