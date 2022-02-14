Ontario To Drop Proof-Of-Vaccination Requirement Amid Protests

Watch VideoThe premier of Ontario, Canada, announced Monday that the most populous province will lift its COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination requirements in two weeks — not because of the protests that have blocked the border and paralyzed Ottawa, he said, but because “it is safe to do so.”
