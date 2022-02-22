Medina Spirit Stripped Of Kentucky Derby Victory

Watch VideoMedina Spirit was stripped of the victory in last year's Kentucky Derby and Mandaloun was declared the winner after a ruling by state racing stewards on Monday.
The since-deceased Medina Spirit tested positive after the race last May for a steroid, betamethasone, that is legal in Kentucky but banned on race day. The...
