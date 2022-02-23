Explainer: A look at toughest US sanctions facing Russia
President Joe Biden on Tuesday rolled out the first of what the US says could be an ever-fiercer, ever-broader cascade of financial sanctions and penalties over Russia's moves against Ukraine.Tuesday's first installment of sanctions hit members of Putin's inner circle and their families and two banks that the US considers especially crucial to the Kremlin and Russia's military. Another new US measure limits Russia's power to raise money abroad.Full Article