Phil Mickelson Apologizes For Saudi Comments; Deal With KPMG Ends

Watch VideoPhil Mickelson apologized Tuesday for comments about the Saudis and a proposed super league, damaging words he claims were off the record and not meant to be shared publicly.
"It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words," he said.
The same time as Mickelson's statement, KPMG...
Watch VideoPhil Mickelson apologized Tuesday for comments about the Saudis and a proposed super league, damaging words he claims were off the record and not meant to be shared publicly.