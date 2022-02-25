A Recap Of What Happened Between Russia, Ukraine

Watch VideoRussia launched attacks on Ukraine early Thursday, in what Ukraine is describing as a "full-scale invasion." It's the largest attack by one state against another in Europe since Word War II.
Russia fired airstrikes across the country, leaving devastation and chaos on streets in many of Ukraine's largest cities....
Watch VideoRussia launched attacks on Ukraine early Thursday, in what Ukraine is describing as a "full-scale invasion." It's the largest attack by one state against another in Europe since Word War II.