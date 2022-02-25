Contact with Zelensky lost. Unidentified airplane departs from Kiev

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky did not get in touch with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Soon afterwards, it was reported that an airplane took off from Zhuliany airport near Kiev, even though airspace over Ukraine remains closed. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, did not get in touch with him 90 minutes ago, as he had promised, RIA Novosti reports. Draghi specified that he was supposed to have a telephone conversation with Zelensky in the morning of February 25.