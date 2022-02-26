Delta Suspends Codesharing With Russia's Aeroflot Airline

Watch VideoDelta Air Lines has suspended its codesharing partnership with Russian national airline Aeroflot following Russia's invasion of Ukraine — and some Baltic and European nations announced the closure of their airspace to Russian carriers.

Atlanta-based Delta on Friday said its decision put a hold on the codesharing...

