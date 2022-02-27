Russia Hits Ukraine Fuel Suplies, Airfields In New Attacks
Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv and an oil depot near the Zhuliany airport, according to the office of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.Full Article
The latest wave of attacks targeted Ukrainian airfields and fuel supplies as the Russian invasion appears to have been blunted by..