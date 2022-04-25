Watch Live: Amber Heard's lawyers resume grilling Johnny Depp
Published
It is the fourth day on the stand in Fairfax County Circuit Court for Depp, who is suing his ex-wife for libel.
#johnnydepp #exwife #circuitcourt #fairfaxcounty #amberheard
Published
It is the fourth day on the stand in Fairfax County Circuit Court for Depp, who is suing his ex-wife for libel.
#johnnydepp #exwife #circuitcourt #fairfaxcounty #amberheard
The new testimony contradicts that of a psychologist hired by Depp’s lawyers, who said Heard suffered from borderline personality..
Amber Heard's lawyers revised article Johnny Depp sued over; Jury begins deliberating in Blac Chyna v. Kardashians trial; Robert De..