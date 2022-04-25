Watch Live: Amber Heard's lawyers resume grilling Johnny Depp

Watch Live: Amber Heard's lawyers resume grilling Johnny Depp

Upworthy

Published

It is the fourth day on the stand in Fairfax County Circuit Court for Depp, who is suing his ex-wife for libel.

#johnnydepp #exwife #circuitcourt #fairfaxcounty #amberheard

Full Article