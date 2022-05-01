New Research: Vitamin D Deficiency Among Breastfed Babies

Watch VideoDr. Sina Gallo and her team of researchers analyzed data from a study collected by the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). They found a startling 2 out of 3 infants enrolled in the program weren't getting enough vitamin D.
"And so, this will affect their bones, the development of...
