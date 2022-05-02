Jill Biden To Meet Ukrainian Refugees In Romania, Slovakia

Watch VideoJill Biden will spend Mother's Day meeting with Ukrainian mothers and children who fled for their lives after Russian President Vladimir Putin opened war against Ukraine, the White House announced late Sunday.
The May 8 meeting will take place in Slovakia, one of two eastern European countries the first lady plans...
