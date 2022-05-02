Arrest Warrant Issued In Alabama For Missing Jail Official

Watch VideoAuthorities issued an arrest warrant Monday for a corrections official who they say helped an inmate arrested on a murder charge escape from an Alabama jail even as they searched for the pair.
The inmate, Casey Cole White, 38, disappeared Friday after he left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence,...
Watch VideoAuthorities issued an arrest warrant Monday for a corrections official who they say helped an inmate arrested on a murder charge escape from an Alabama jail even as they searched for the pair.