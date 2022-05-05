Rescuers in central China have pulled a woman alive from the rubble of a building that partially collapsed almost six days earlier, state media reported Thursday.The unidentified woman is the 10th survivor of the disaster in the...Full Article
Survivor found almost six days after China building collapse
Police arrest 9 after building collapses in central China
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese police arrested a building owner and eight other people Sunday, two days after the structure collapsed,..
