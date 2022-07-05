Two of Britain's most senior Cabinet ministers have quit, a move that could spell the end of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership after months of scandals.Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned...Full Article
Two key UK Cabinet ministers quit Boris Johnson's government
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
