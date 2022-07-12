Panel Outlines Trump Strategy In Run Up To Capitol Riot

Watch Video Abruptly raising the question of witness tampering, the Jan. 6 committee revealed Tuesday that Donald Trump had attempted to contact a person who was talking to the panel about its investigation of the former president and the 2021 attack on the Capitol.
