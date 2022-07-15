Watchdog Briefs Jan. 6 Panel On Erased Secret Service Texts

Watch VideoThe watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security on Friday briefed all nine members of the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack about his finding that the Secret Service deleted texts from around Jan. 6, according to two people familiar with the matter.
While lawmakers were tight-lipped about...
Watch VideoThe watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security on Friday briefed all nine members of the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack about his finding that the Secret Service deleted texts from around Jan. 6, according to two people familiar with the matter.